3 shot at home in Louisburg, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were shot at a house in Louisburg, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a call about a shooting at around 11:15 a.m.

The shooting happened at a home on Vineyard Drive off Flat Rock Church Road.

Investigators said three people at the home had to be taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Deputies do have a person of interest in the shooting but have not made any arrests at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisburgfranklin countytriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tuesday afternoon severe storm risk increases
Where is my NC tax refund? Delays plague state revenue department
House seen in viral video sells for $70K over asking price
Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters
UNC to return home following NCAA runner-up finish
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
Kansas rallies to beat North Carolina 72-69 for national championship
Show More
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate Affordable Care Act
Kansas made the adjustments that earned Self a second national title
'Everybody just scattered': Carnival shooting leaves Knightdale shaken
NCCU student wows Dreamville crowd after singer brings him onstage
Raleigh looks to make 'successful' Dreamville annual event
More TOP STORIES News