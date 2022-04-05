3 shot at home in Louisburg, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were shot at a house in Louisburg, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.Deputies said they received a call about a shooting at around 11:15 a.m.The shooting happened at a home on Vineyard Drive off Flat Rock Church Road.Investigators said three people at the home had to be taken to WakeMed for treatment.Deputies do have a person of interest in the shooting but have not made any arrests at this time.