Lowe's looks to hire 700 people in the Triangle today

The home improvement store based in North Carolina is holding a hiring day Tuesday.
The company is looking to hire 700 seasonal employees. The work is part-time and full-time and it covers many different positions at the various stores in central North Carolina.
Anyone interested can apply in-person at any Lowe's store Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
