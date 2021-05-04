Careers

Lowe's looks to hire 700 people in the Triangle today

EMBED <>More Videos

Lowe's to hire 700 people in Triangle today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lowe's is looking to hire hundreds of people in the Triangle today.

The home improvement store based in North Carolina is holding a hiring day Tuesday.

The company is looking to hire 700 seasonal employees. The work is part-time and full-time and it covers many different positions at the various stores in central North Carolina.

WATCH: Expert weighs in on the best practices to land a job during the pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Based on the March numbers, about 259,000 North Carolinians are unemployed right now and searching for their next job.



Anyone interested can apply in-person at any Lowe's store Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

RELATED: Lowe's hiring more than 50,000 workers; issuing $80 million in bonuses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersraleighjobs hiringlowesjob fairjobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News