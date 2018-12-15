Lumberton police officer fatally struck while investigating crash

A Lumberton police officer has died after being struck by a car while investigating a crash on I-95 early Saturday morning.Just after 6 a.m., Officer Jason Quick was dispatched to a traffic accident on I-95 Northbound near Exit 22.The road is currently closed between US-301 / Fayetteville Road (Exit 22) and NC- 211 (Exit 20).Motorists must take Exit 20 and turn right onto NC-211 South. Continue on NC-211 South for .8 mile to Fayetteville Road (SR-1997). Turn left onto Fayetteville Road (SR-1997) and continue for 2 miles to re-access I-95 North.The detour is expected to end around 12:30 p.m.Right before 7 a.m., Officer Quick was struck by a car, authorities said.Officer Quick was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash scene.In a Facebook post, the Lumberton Police Department said:"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Jason Quick."