LUMBERTON, NC (WTVD) --
A manhunt is underway by the Lumberton Police Department for four men accused of robbing a PNC Bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the four men robbed the bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street around 3:30 p.m.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money, and no one was injured.

After the robbery, police spotted the suspects fleeing the area in a grey Saturn and a chase ensued.

During the chase, officials said gunfire was exchanged and the suspects exited the vehicle along different spots on Old Whiteville Road.

Authorities are searching along the roadway in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

Suspects accused of robbing PNC Bank



The men are considered armed and dangerous.

Those who come into contact with them or see them should call 911 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.
