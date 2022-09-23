Visitation being held for 14-year-old found dead on Orange County trail

Lyric Woods’ family released details about her visitation which is Friday night and her funeral which is Saturday morning.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A visitation will be held tonight for the 14-year-old who was found dead on an Orange County trail.

In Caswell County Thursday night, friends and family of 18-year-old Devin Clark who was also killed gathered once again to hold a vigil.

They released blue balloons in his honor.

This comes a day after the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they believe a 17-year-old killed Woods and Clark.

Prosecutors have not said whether they will try this person as an adult yet.

Clark's mother says she still has not seen her son, due the sensitivity of the case.

Woods' visitation is tonight from 5-8 p.m. and her funeral is tomorrow at 11 a.m.