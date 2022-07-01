localish

Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

PHILADELPHIA -- Julie Nolan is an art therapist at Jefferson Health Magee, a Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia that helps people recovering from traumatic injuries.

Knowing that the patients spend a lot of time on their backs for therapy, Nolan had the idea to start painting ceiling tiles with inspirational messages so patients had something bright and encouraging to look at while doing their exercises.


The "Look Up! Project" allows the patients to work together on the masterpieces together.

It gives them something fun to do while also improving their motor skills and cognition through art therapy.


The hospital is now filled with brightly colored, inspirational ceiling tiles, thanks to the project!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Beloved bus driver receives tearful farewell celebration
Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art
Run For Love 5K raises $30,000 for local LGBT center
Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges
TOP STORIES
Homeownership becoming more expensive in the Triangle
RDU gears up for busy July 4th holiday passengers
Raleigh woman named in long lost Emmett Till case warrant
Misdiagnosed 'miracle baby' improving thanks to last-minute treatment
Wake First Responders, Officers, Volunteers honored with CIT awards
FBI raids Fayetteville church accused of operating as a cult
Durham's East End Connector opens after construction delays
Show More
Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska, returns to Seattle for repairs
ABC11 to present Raleigh's July 4th fireworks show at Dix Park
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
NC hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
More TOP STORIES News