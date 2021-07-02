NC Central's oldest living alum celebrates 106th birthday

Maggie P. Bryant was born July 2, 1915--just five years after NCCU was founded.
"I am Maggie P. Bryant, and I finished in the class of 1938, and I'm the oldest alumni living," she said in a video posted to NCCU's social media pages Friday. "I lived through World War I, the flu pandemic in 1918 , the Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, 9-11, and now the COVID-19 pandemic."
Also watch Alumna Maggie P. Bryant reflect on her life, NCCU founder Dr. James E. Shepard and more below! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/VHCUCAUZci— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) July 2, 2021
On Friday, the community came out in force to help Bryant celebrate another milestone.
A parade passed down Lincoln Street in Durham where she lives just a block away from the NCCU campus.
NC Central National Alumni Association joined in on the celebration. Plus, Gov. Roy Cooper sent her a letter wishing her a happy birthday.
WATCH: How Ms. Bryant celebrated her 104th birthday