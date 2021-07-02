Community & Events

NC Central's oldest living alum celebrates 106th birthday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The oldest living graduate of North Carolina Central University turned 106 on Friday.

Maggie P. Bryant was born July 2, 1915--just five years after NCCU was founded.

"I am Maggie P. Bryant, and I finished in the class of 1938, and I'm the oldest alumni living," she said in a video posted to NCCU's social media pages Friday. "I lived through World War I, the flu pandemic in 1918 , the Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, 9-11, and now the COVID-19 pandemic."



On Friday, the community came out in force to help Bryant celebrate another milestone.

A parade passed down Lincoln Street in Durham where she lives just a block away from the NCCU campus.

NC Central National Alumni Association joined in on the celebration. Plus, Gov. Roy Cooper sent her a letter wishing her a happy birthday.

