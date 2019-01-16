Man accused of pushing, punching girl outside Asheville Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was caught on camera pushing and punching a girl in the face outside of Asheville Mall. (WLOS, Asheville Police Dept., Viewer handout)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. --
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was caught on camera pushing and punching a girl in the face outside of Asheville Mall.

According to WLOS, a fight involving juveniles broke out at the mall on Saturday night.

Police believe David Steven Bell was the man seen assaulting the child.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the suspect pushed a girl who approached him.

When she approached him again, he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Bell was arrested by an off-duty officer and charged with one count of assault on a female under 12 and two counts of assault on a female.

Officials did not comment on the girl's condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultfightcrimenorth carolina newsviral videoAsheville
Top Stories
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Woman sues sheriff, says she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Beloved Outer Banks wild mustang dies
BBB's top 10 businesses in eastern NC ignoring consumer complaints
Vance County Schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Show More
Illinois police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
People are freaking out over this frozen, giant spinning ice disk
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
'Is it really worth it?' Ex-Wake Sheriff weighs in on shootings of law officers
'Victory Party' in Chapel Hill celebrates Silent Sam's complete removal at UNC
More News