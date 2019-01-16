ASHEVILLE, N.C. --Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was caught on camera pushing and punching a girl in the face outside of Asheville Mall.
According to WLOS, a fight involving juveniles broke out at the mall on Saturday night.
Police believe David Steven Bell was the man seen assaulting the child.
In the video, which has since gone viral, the suspect pushed a girl who approached him.
When she approached him again, he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.
Bell was arrested by an off-duty officer and charged with one count of assault on a female under 12 and two counts of assault on a female.
Officials did not comment on the girl's condition.