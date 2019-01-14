Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are helping authorities in South Carolina look for a man accused of throwing scalding hot coffee on a McDonald's clerk in Camden, South Carolina.

Joshua Emery Noel, 29, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault and battery.

The incident happened Dec. 21. Police said Noel threw the coffee on a 16-year-old employee after he allegedly became upset for waiting in line too long, according to police.

"Everyone laughs at the lawsuits where the person burns their tongue on coffee or pickle. However, in this case, the coffee was extremely hot and to throw that at somebody... Local authorities took it seriously enough to take out assault and battery charges," said Sgt. Shawn Strepay.

Authorities are searching for Noel and they think he might be in Fayetteville.

"He's had some history in Fayetteville in and off for many years now and he does have a local address here," said Strepay.

Fayetteville Police don't have much information on the clerk's injuries, however liquid burns can cause permanent skin damage.

Noel is believed to be driving the same red Ford Focus seen in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked for all Midland Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC or (888) 274-6372.
