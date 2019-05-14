Man arrested for peeping in window near NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An alert Raleigh citizen is getting credit for seeing something suspicious and reporting it to police.The man called 911 just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday saying he saw something that didn't seem right on Cox Avenue near Hillsborough Street, which is a block from the N.C. State campus."After I parked my car, I was walking up the street... I saw some dude like outside of a window. He looked like he was trying to peek in the windows. You know he was acting real suspect," the man told a 911 dispatcher.He went on to say that the suspicious man tried to hide but he pretended not to see him and kept walking.His description certainly sounds sinister."He had on like black jeans, dark shoes, and like a black sweatshirt," he said.At the end of the four-minute call, the dispatcher said police were already on the way to the small apartment building next door to the Wake County Women's Center.Raleigh police said they showed up a short time later and caught the suspect red-handed outside the building.Javon Sanders-Brouchet, 25, has been charged with secret peeping.He listed his address as the men's shelter on South Wilmington Street.The apartment building where he was arrested is one of several similar apartment buildings on Cox Avenue.Women who live in the area were unnerved by the crime."It's scary," said one woman who lives in an apartment two doors down.She didn't want to be identified but added, "It's just nerve-racking. I do get home at night almost every night, and I leave my light on. I always keep my doors closed."She and other women in the neighborhood wonder if the suspect may have looked in other windows including theirs.They said they are being cautious but fear that this kind of crime could quickly escalate."That might be the next, you know, they might try to grab a woman and attack her. They could break in someone's home, you know, as a woman is getting undressed," the unidentified woman said.But secret peeping is only a misdemeanor.Sanders-Boucher posted a $2,000 bond and was back on the streets later Tuesday morning.