19-year-old charged with murder in death of 16-year-old found dead in car outside Duke hospital

Quantarius Williams

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in the alleged murder of a 16-year-old who was found shot in a car outside of Duke University Hospital in May Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Quantarius Williams in the 2900 block of New Haven Drive Monday, according to Durham police.Williams is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.Duwayne Clay Jr., 16, of Durham, was found inside a vehicle outside of Duke Hospital on May 28.At the time, ABC11 learned the vehicle was stolen that previous Saturday from a North Raleigh neighborhood.Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Fayetteville Street and Timothy Street.