19-year-old charged with murder in death of 16-year-old found dead in car outside Duke hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in the alleged murder of a 16-year-old who was found shot in a car outside of Duke University Hospital in May.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Quantarius Williams in the 2900 block of New Haven Drive Monday, according to Durham police.

Quantarius Williams



RELATED: 16-year-old found shot, killed in vehicle at Duke University Hospital

Williams is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Duwayne Clay Jr., 16, of Durham, was found inside a vehicle outside of Duke Hospital on May 28.

At the time, ABC11 learned the vehicle was stolen that previous Saturday from a North Raleigh neighborhood.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Fayetteville Street and Timothy Street.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of missing Raleigh men not yet found, 2 charged with murder
Wake County high school student killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
Durham-Chapel Hill ranked 4th most educated city in U.S.
Coyote blamed for disappearance of Wake Forest family's 2 cats
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
Show More
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Free hiring event in Raleigh aims to land veterans new jobs
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
Boy loses arm when man hands him lit firework on 10th birthday
More TOP STORIES News