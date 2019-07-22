19-year-old charged with murder in death of 16-year-old found dead in car outside Duke hospital

Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Quantarius Williams in the 2900 block of New Haven Drive Monday, according to Durham police.
Williams is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.
Duwayne Clay Jr., 16, of Durham, was found inside a vehicle outside of Duke Hospital on May 28.
At the time, ABC11 learned the vehicle was stolen that previous Saturday from a North Raleigh neighborhood.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Fayetteville Street and Timothy Street.
