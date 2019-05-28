16-year-old found shot, killed in vehicle at Duke University Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was found dead at the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they received a call from Duke University Hospital just after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the male inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators did not release any other information about the victim or the investigation into what happened.
