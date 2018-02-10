Man charged in Durham fatal shooting on Eva Street

Diamonte Porter (Credit: Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Eva Street near Railroad Street.

Diamonte Porter, 19, was arrested Saturday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said when they arrived at the scene on Eva Street after nine Friday night, it appeared that 17-year-old Markis Perry had been shot in the chest.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was fatally shot on Eva Street in Durham.



An ambulance rushed perry from the scene but police said he died from his injuries.

Porter has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

He was placed in the Durham County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingman killeddurham policegun violencehomicide investigationDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News