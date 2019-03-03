Man charged with shooting neighbor through door in Wayne County

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged after he allegedly shot his neighbor, officials say.Tony Anderson, 60, of Overton Lane in Pikeville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.Authorities say they responded to a shooting call at Overton Lane around 8:40 p.m. Friday. When they got there, they found Michael Wayne Hatcher suffering from a gunshot wound.Anderson and Hatcher were both taken to the hospital.Hatcher told officials that Anderson had shot him through the door of his home.Anderson was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital. He is being held under a $125,000 bond.