APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who recently bonded out of jail after being arrested for exposing himself at a shopping center has been arrested again, this time for exposing himself to children.
Apex Police Department arrested Calven Michael Gallimore, 20, on March 16 and charged him with multiple counts of indecent exposure.
Investigators said he exposed his private parts to at least four teens at the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School playground.
The crime reportedly happened March 1, just days after Gallimore bonded out of jail. He was in jail on indecent exposure charges stemming from a Feb. 15 incident at the TJ Maxx at Beaver Creek Commons in which he exposed himself to a woman.
Gallimore again bonded out of jail.
Man exposed himself to children at Apex school playground days after being released from jail, police say
TOP STORIES
Show More