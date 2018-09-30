Man fatally shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials are investigating following a fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids Saturday night.
Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Franklin Street around 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The man has not been identified. Check back for updates.
