Man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man's body was found at Brentwood Park and Neighborhood Center on Thursday morning.The body was found just before 7:00 a.m. in a parking lot on Vinson Court off Brentwood Road. A person out for a morning jog came across the body and called police.Officers have yet to release the person's identity or cause of death.