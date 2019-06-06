Man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man's body was found at Brentwood Park and Neighborhood Center on Thursday morning.

The body was found just before 7:00 a.m. in a parking lot on Vinson Court off Brentwood Road. A person out for a morning jog came across the body and called police.

Officers have yet to release the person's identity or cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
