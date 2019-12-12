Hope Mills man identified after being shot, killed in front yard of Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died after being shot in the front yard of a Fayetteville home early Thursday morning.It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Furnish Drive.Fayetteville Police Department said a large group of people was gathered outside the home before the incident. Investigators believe some of those people got into an argument, which resulted in gunfire.First responders took the shooting victim, Lavon McMillian, 25, of Hope Mills to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting should call Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.