Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 87 in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 22-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 87 in Harnett County Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight in the area of Highway 87 between Walmart and Nursery Road.

Breaking news crews at the scene said Christopher Cooley was pronounced dead when a trooper got to the scene.

The car that hit Cooley was not at the scene so police are looking for a white Nissan Altima with heavy front end damage that was headed north toward Sanford.
