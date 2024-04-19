UNC graduate identified as man who set himself on fire outside court where Trump was on trial

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- A man who set himself on fire outside a New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump was on trial attended classes at UNC years ago.

Maxwell Azzarello was identified as the man injured outside the courthouse.

Investigators said he was carrying pamphlets about a lot of different subjects when he ignited himself in the park across from 100 Centre St.

Civilians, police officers and court officers tried to extinguish Azzarello before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Several officers sustained minor injuries.

Azzarello is from St. Augustine, Florida. However, the University of North Carolina confirmed that he was a student from 2005-2009.

During that time he earned a B.A. in Public Policy and Anthropology.

Pictured: The scene after a fire was extinguished near a New York courtroom where Donald Trump's 'hush money' trial is taking place, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Police said they are reviewing the man's Substack page, with the heading: "I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial."

Max Azzarello himself as an "investigative researcher" and explains in 2,648 words his reasons for setting himself ablaze. The government is a Ponzi scheme and a "totalitarian con." We don't report this kind of stuff but that sums it up

Also reportable, Azzarello filed a lawsuit in April 2023 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Clinton Foundation and a wide range of other business and technology figures. The suit, attached, expressed a wide-ranging conspiracy theory about cryptocurrency and the global economy and was dismissed in October 2023.

Trump is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection. The full jury panel was selected by mid-day Friday.