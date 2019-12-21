Man shot in the leg in northeast Raleigh, police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg in Northeast Raleigh on Friday night.Raleigh police got called to a house on Wynewood Drive off of Perry Creek Road around 7:30 p.m.Police couldn't say if the shooting happened inside or outside, but they say the victim should be fine.Police do not have the suspected shooter in custody.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.