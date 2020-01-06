Man dies after being shot in Durham while sitting in car

#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC officers are investigating a homicide. The victim, a man found on Gray Avenue with gunshot wounds at about 12:30 a.m. He died later, at the hospital. Updates ahead, live on @ABC11_WTVD this morning. pic.twitter.com/ksLPNgPpsQ — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) January 6, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting overnight in Durham.Durham police officers responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Gray Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. They found a man who had been shot. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.The man was shot while sitting inside a car, according to police. Police are looking for at least one suspect.Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.