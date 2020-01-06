Man dies after being shot in Durham while sitting in car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting overnight in Durham.

Durham police officers responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Gray Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. They found a man who had been shot. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The man was shot while sitting inside a car, according to police. Police are looking for at least one suspect.



Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
