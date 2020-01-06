2 sent to hospital, school put on lockdown in Durham convenience store shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were sent to the hospital and a nearby school was put on lockdown from a Durham shooting on Monday morning.

Two people were shot at The Discount Mart on Fayetteville Street around 7 a.m., according to police. The people shot were inside the store. Their injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening. Fayetteville Street Elementary School was briefly on lockdown.

There was no other information about the victims.

Durham police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should call (919) 683-1200.
