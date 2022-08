Man rushed to hospital after Raleigh shooting

Officers found a man shot Wednesday night on Bivens Drive in a neighborhood off Old Wake Forest Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting in the northeast part of the city.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the man is not known at this point.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.