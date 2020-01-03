Man took photos up woman's skirt at Raleigh Walmart: Police

Raleigh Police are looking for a man accused of taking photos up a woman's skirt.

The incident happened at a Walmart at 4431 New Bern Avenue on Dec. 26.

A surveillance photo was released of the man, believed to be in his early 20s with short black hair.

Anyone with helpful information about the incident should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org
