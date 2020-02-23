Man sought after 3 shot, killed inside Bladen County home

CLARKTON, N.C. -- The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say entered a home overnight and shot four people, killing three of them.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 71 Tina Lane in Clarkton.

A 911 caller said a man had entered the home, shot several people and left the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Three people were found shot and killed. A fourth person survived.

  • Catrice Murchison, 30, of Clarkton

  • Ronnie Kelly, 27, of Clarkton

  • Guy Barden, Jr., 60, of Clarkton


    • A 69-year-old woman survived.

    All four are believed to be from that home, deputies said.

    Bladen County officials said warrants have been obtained for Taurean Reshaul Johnson, 36, of Clarkton, for 3 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    Anyone with information please contact the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at (910) 862-6960.
