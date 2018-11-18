Simon Porter, man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy, arrested in Alabama

EMBED </>More Videos

Simon Porter, man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy, arrested in Alabama

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVD) --
A suspected child rapist has been captured after a community tip.

33-year-old Simon Porter, who is accused of raping a 16-month-old boy in Tennessee on Nov. 10, has been arrested.

RELATED: Tennessee man wanted in rape of 16-month-old boy

Porter was arrested in Alabama on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He is currently in custody and will be transferred to Tennessee to face charges.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapechild abuseTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body of NC teacher killed in Mexico recovered, Facebook post says
Raleigh man facing charges after sexually assaulting child for 7 years
Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in crash in Durham
Road reopens following fatal multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
World Day of Remembrance held in Raleigh for deceased drivers
Watch the full ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Show More
NC teacher born in Paradise, Calif. raising money for hometown
First images show missing submarine's seafloor wreckage
Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
More News