LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVD) --A suspected child rapist has been captured after a community tip.
33-year-old Simon Porter, who is accused of raping a 16-month-old boy in Tennessee on Nov. 10, has been arrested.
Porter was arrested in Alabama on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
He is currently in custody and will be transferred to Tennessee to face charges.
