Man who livestreamed his own role in US Capitol riot arrested in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI arrested a man in Garner for participating in the riots at the US Capitol last month.
Stephen Maury Baker, 32, was taken into custody Monday for his role in the violent riot in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. Five people died in the violence on the Capitol grounds and hundreds were reportedly injured.
An FBI affidavit dated Jan. 27, shows that investigators were tipped off about Baker through online videos and calls to the FBI tip line.
Baker, known online as Stephen Ignoramus, livestreamed himself going into and participating in the US Capitol riot.
Investigators noted that he removed his livestreamed videos days after the riots, as more and more people started getting arrested.
According to information gathered by investigators, Baker went to college in Michigan and currently lives in D.C. It's unclear at this time why he was in Garner when he was arrested.
Baker was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Baker made an appearance at the courthouse in Raleigh on Monday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News