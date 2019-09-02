hurricane dorian

Mandatory evacuation order issued for Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mandatory evacuation has been issued ahead of Hurricane Dorian for all Dare County visitors beginning Tuesday at noon. A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said they anticipate "significant, life-threatening impacts" from Hurricane Dorian later this week.

"Our state is facing the very real likelihood of storm damage," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.

A state of emergency has been issued for all areas of Dare County including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and all unincorporated areas including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland.

"I urge you to listen to your local officials," Cooper said. "And if they order an evacuation, please follow their instructions."

The state of emergency includes restrictions on ocean swimming. Everyone must stay out of the water, officials said, as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.

Those evacuating to areas north of Dare County are encouraged to travel westbound on Highway 64 to Interstate 95.

Evacuating through the rural areas to the west of Dare County will help avoid traffic backups and congestion that may prolong evacuation by traveling northbound through the Hampton Roads portion of Virginia.

Hundreds of state troopers will be monitoring evacuation efforts throughout the affected areas. Cooper says he has activated National Guardsmen to assist with efforts.

PREPARE FOR THE STORM

While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.

