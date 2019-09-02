airbnb

Airbnb offering free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, relief workers

Airbnb is opening its doors to Hurricane Dorian evacuees in the coming days.

Until Sept. 16, families displaced by the hurricane and deployed relief workers will be able to stay at the homes of more than 800 airbnb hosts in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The offer is part of Airbnb's Open Homes program. For more information, go to Airbnb's website.

Airbnb's map showed dozens of listings available in Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Dorian was expected to continue inflicting devastation on Grand Bahama Island throughout Monday. It's expected to turn north and threaten the east coast. Several states, including North Carolina, have issued a state of emergency.
