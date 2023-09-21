Escaped Missouri inmate on the run since June captured in Pennsylvania

Escaped Missouri inmate on the run since June captured in Chester County, Pa.

Mario Che-Tiul was captured in Avondale. He is being held at the same prison Danelo Cavalcante broke out of on August 31.

AVONDALE, Pennsylvania -- An "armed and dangerous" inmate who escaped a jail in Barry County, Missouri earlier this summer was arrested on Thursday in Avondale, Pennsylvania.

Action News has confirmed that Mario Che-Tiul was arrested by US Marshals and taken to the Chester County Prison, the same facility Danelo Cavalcante broke out of on August 31.

Che-Tiul, who was being held on felony child molestation charges, broke out of the Barry County Jail on the evening of June 1.

According to Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd, Che-Tiul pretended to be sick and lured two correctional officers into his cell.

That's when six other inmates ambushed the officers and choked them out before fleeing out the front door with the keys.

Six inmates were captured soon after the escape but Che-Tiul eluded officers for months until his capture on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

