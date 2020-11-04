NC will have first Black lieutenant governor

The lieutenant governor is the only elected official in North Carolina with both executive and legislative power.Regardless of who wins the race, some history will be made as the Tar Heel State will have its first Black lieutenant governor.Republican Mark Robinson, 52, squares off against Democrat Yvonne Holley, a four-term state representative for Raleigh's District 38.When asked about the historic moment, if elected, Robinson said, "I think other young people seeing me achieve this goal I think it really will encourage many people of color to step up and step out."When asked how she feels about the possibility of being the first Black person elected to the office of lieutenant governor, Holley said, "It gives me a sense of pride. It also gives me a sense of despair. it's been so long and we're still having first. if it encourages young people and young women and girls to get out there and do some things that they normally wouldn't have done then is worth it."The candidates differ on other issues, however.Robinson, a conservative, supports school choice and giving parents the right to have options for their children's education.Although Holley voted yes for teachers to receive bonuses during the pandemic, last year she voted against teacher pay raises."I voted against the budget is what I did," Holley said. "The whole budget that had some good stuff in it, but had a lot of bad stuff in it as well. And then it had stuff that was missing like Medicaid expansion."Holley is against school choice but supports expanding public school options Wake County provides--such as year-round school, charter and magnet programs -- to more districts.Robinson also disapproves of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Holley commended Cooper on his response to the pandemic.