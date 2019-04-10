Masked man robs Durham Kohl's at gunpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are trying to locate the man who robbed a Kohl's on Wednesday morning.The incident happened before 7 a.m. at the store located at 5241 McFarland Drive.According to police, a man wearing a black ski mask entered the store, robbed it at gunpoint, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.Police said the man is in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing the mask and a black jacket.Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Police pay cash for information that leads to an arrest.