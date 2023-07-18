Served with love, Wake County agencies partner to combat senior hunger, loneliness

Meals on Wheels of Wake County is teaming up with Home Instead Senior Care to provide much more than just a meal.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hot meal and a warm smile go a long way.

"They don't come to the door, I'm usually outside," said Linda Phillips. "It sure does make me happy."

Phillips is one of about 1,500 home-bound seniors in Wake County who receives a hot meal from Meals on Wheels Wake County.

"There's somebody knocking on their door saying hi to them, talking to them, finding out how their weekend went," said Alan Winstead of Meals on Wheels.

A recent US surgeon general advisory declared loneliness and isolation an epidemic. And it's especially affecting seniors. That's why Meals on Wheels is teaming up with Home Instead Senior Care to provide much more than just a meal.

"Seniors are lonely. They're isolated," said Nancy Foss of Home Instead. "And without that knock on the door, without that touch, then they're at risk for a lot of different health issues."

Each meal is packed with nutrition -- and love -- to serve a need in our community.

These seniors receive a hot meal every day, Monday through Friday. Workers are also dropping off fans to help them keep cool on hot summer days.