Expected rain already dampening number of Memorial Day Weekend events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hot air balloons will stay grounded this Memorial Day Weekend in Louisburg and the Taste of Raleigh food tour is being kicked down the road all because of the wet weather expected in the Triangle.

"We were meeting and praying and hoping, but yeah -- so glad we made that decision because the weather looked really bad," said First Fruits Memorial Balloon Festival organizer Chris Wren.

The dreary forecast floundering plans that Daniel Cox made for his grand opening party.

He owns Fantasy Lake Amusement Park. He bought the Wake Forest property two years ago and transformed the quarry into a unique "fun under the sun" space.

There's a floating waterpark, a number of cabanas, kayaks, paddle boards and a beach area to catch some rays.

Cox is still planning to have the grand opening party Friday, but isn't sure beyond that.

He said some customers, who had reservations on Saturday, are cancelling because of the rain.

"It is what it is. We'll just add an extra weekend at the end of the summer," said Cox.

Anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 people usually attend the balloon festival.

It's being moved to next weekend and organizers think the crowd could be bigger since it's being held on a non-holiday weekend.

"Who gets to come to a 1,000 acre farm and see black hawk helicopters and balloons and unbelievable firework show every night and live music and beer and wine and kids rides," said Wren.

The Taste of Soul NC event is still set to be held at Durham Central Park. According to the website, it's a rain or shine event.