New water park opening at Fantasy Lake Adventure Park in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new water park is expected to open next week in Wake Forest.

The massive park is located on Quarry Lake. It's also used for dive training and is now becoming a water lover's dream!

The 65-acre lake is sectioned off for scuba diving, an inflatable water park, kayaking, and paddle boarding. It will also have waterfront cabanas available to rent complete with sand.

The grand opening of Fantasy Lake is set for May 26.

