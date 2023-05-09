Plans for Raleigh's newest skatepark have been released as construction continues

First look at Skate Raleigh plans for downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plans for Raleigh's newest skate park have been released as construction continues.

Skate Raleigh, located on Capital Boulevard near downtown Raleigh, will feature many moveable ramps and rails and a spectator area.

There's also a lot of square footage dedicated to open asphalt as the park will be accessible to all action sports on wheels -- including rollerblades and scooters.

A BMX trail is also scheduled next door.

Skate Raleigh's location on Capital Boulevard is a temporary spot but organizers hope to find a permanent home possibly at the future Smoky Hollow Park.

"It could be for a couple of years, maybe longer, " explained Steve Mangano, Skate Raleigh Founder. "But, we want to take advantage of the opportunity and build an area where skaters of all levels can go, whether you're starting or a little bit more advanced. We'll also have a movable BMX section that'll be on the lower portion of the park. So, that'll be built over the summer."

The first asphalt is going in this week. Skate Raleigh is slated to open in mid-June.

