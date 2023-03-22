It doesn't look like much today, but some battered concrete off Capital Boulevard is getting an extreme makeover for a transformation into a skate park.

'Exactly what we need': Momentum builds for Raleigh skate park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It doesn't look like much today, but some battered concrete off Capital Boulevard is getting an extreme makeover.

It's where a temporary skate park will be built.

The idea came from Adrian Mangao, a skater and visionary.

We've been planning this for a while as a team, Skate Raleigh," Mangao said. "And overall, we see a lot of progress, a lot of fast progress. which has been great for us, moving forward."

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin gave him credit Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The organizers are raising private money to build the temporary skate park on public land. The arrangement made with city and county leaders means that within months, there will be a skater's dream here.

Similar to this pop-up park, also organized by Skate Raleigh, the Conlon Family Skate Park's plans include rails, curbs, ledges and more for skaters to enjoy on a dramatically altered open space.

"This is exactly what we need," said Sig Hutchinson, a former Wake County commissioner. "These kids are going to have a place to play, and build leadership. Right here, heading into downtown Raleigh."

It's another option for skaters in a region that includes a park in Apex.

"We're having a big fundraiser April 16, trying to raise some more money," said Mike Conlon of Affordable Communities Group. "I think we'll be able to reach our goal, $400,000, by then. We're more than halfway there."

That April 16 fundraiser is called All A-Board, with food from local chefs, music and more. It's will take place at Raleigh's Union Station.