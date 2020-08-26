Mentally Healthy Families; resources for caregivers with children or elderly parents

Both Dr. Whitenack and MindPath's Kerry Mackey, PA-C discuss a variety of mental health needs in families, especially timely during the pandemic, and tips to help.
Some of these topics shared in the video include:
- (start) Caregivers prioritizing their own mental health
- (2:24) Caring for the mental health of elderly parents
- (6:41) Parents caring for the mental health of their children
- (10:21) Parents supporting each other
- (13:15) How you can tell if a family member needs help
- (16:05) What a mentally healthy family looks like
If you think it may be time for you or your family member to get some extra mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Resources
How Parents of Teenagers Can Care for their Family's Mental Health During the Pandemic - VIDEO
Maintaining Healthy Romantic Relationships During COVID-19
Speak Up: How to Talk to Your Family About Mental Health
Mood Food: The Family Table
How Parental Mental Health Affects Children
Common Stressors for New Caregivers
Alzheimer's Disease: Challenges and Advice
ONE LIFE - How Therapy Saved Me and My Transgender Son
Breaking the Cycle
How to Help a Loved One Struggling with Addiction
How Support Systems Benefit Recovery
Finding Your Family for the Holidays
Provider Bio
Kerry Mackey, PA-C
Mr. Mackey, PA believes in the transformative power of peace of mind. Repeatedly in his work, he sees how mental health stability eases other health issues and life stressors. Focusing on building trust and being a comforting presence for his patients, Mr. Mackey collaborates with them to realize desirable, attainable goals that can be easily maintained through holistic care plans. He envisions himself not only as a provider and healthcare professional but also as an advocate for other PAs and a humanitarian. Mr. Mackey has Bahamian and Cuban roots, a cultural heritage that has influenced some of his core values and beliefs, such as his knowledge of medicinal remedies and Ayurveda. He is also proficient in Spanish, a skill which he hopes to use to provide mental healthcare access to diverse communities. He offers medication management for a wide variety of mindcare needs. More info at https://www.mindpathcare.com/staff/kerry-mackey-pa-c/.
Caleb Alan Whitenack, MD
Dr. Whitenack wants to be a voice of hope for those who feel hopeless. Originally on track to become a pediatrician, he fell in love with psychiatry once he realized that it allowed him the opportunity to treat the whole person and make a life-changing difference for people. When working with patients he uses a psychodynamic approach, drawing on aspects of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and supportive and motivational therapy in his treatment. If medication is needed, Caleb provides multiple options and gives the pros and cons of each so that the patient is able to decide what is the best option for them. He and his patients work as a team with the same goals of recovery, stability, and contentment. Dr. Whitenack strives to provide excellent, companionate, non-judgmental care with humility and integrity. He also has extensive experience working in women's mental health and has found that treating women for disturbances during perimenstrual, peripartum, postpartum, breastfeeding and perimenopausal times have been some of the most rewarding parts of his work. Through his experience, Dr. Whitenack sees repeatedly how support and treatment hugely impacts these women's lives and the lives of their children and family. It makes him happy to be able to provide care for women during these life events. When not working as a mindcare provider, Caleb, originally from Denver, CO, enjoys the mountains, snowboarding, good food, homebrewing beer, and traveling with his family. More info at https://www.mindpathcare.com/staff/caleb-whitenack-md/.