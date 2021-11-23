Sprinklers soak inside of Metcalf Hall at NC State, forcing students to evacuate

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sprinklers soak inside of NC State residence hall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of NC State students had to leave their rooms inside Metcalf Hall in a hurry after, according to university authorities, one student accidentally set off a sprinkler Monday.

Many of those students spent hours outside the building in the cold, while repair crews worked to allow them back inside safely.

'There was water streaming down the side of the building and it was kind of crazy," said a student who lives in the residence hall next door to Metcalf.

She didn't want to share her name but said crews cut power to her dorm for a short amount of time while they worked on Metcalf.

Meanwhile, the students who live in Metcalf never got to return. Some opted to leave early for Thanksgiving and others were placed in open rooms at other residence halls.

NC State officials said they didn't expect Metcalf Hall to reopen until after Thanksgiving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnc state universityfloodingwater damagewater
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News