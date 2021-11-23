Sprinklers soak inside of Metcalf Hall at NC State, forcing students to evacuate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of NC State students had to leave their rooms inside Metcalf Hall in a hurry after, according to university authorities, one student accidentally set off a sprinkler Monday.Many of those students spent hours outside the building in the cold, while repair crews worked to allow them back inside safely.'There was water streaming down the side of the building and it was kind of crazy," said a student who lives in the residence hall next door to Metcalf.She didn't want to share her name but said crews cut power to her dorm for a short amount of time while they worked on Metcalf.Meanwhile, the students who live in Metcalf never got to return. Some opted to leave early for Thanksgiving and others were placed in open rooms at other residence halls.NC State officials said they didn't expect Metcalf Hall to reopen until after Thanksgiving.