APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Michael Bailey was named Apex High School's homecoming king.Betsy, Michael's mother, shared video of the crowning moment on Twitter . The video of Michael skipping across the football field has been viewed thousands of times.ABC11 spoke to Michael and his mother about what the special night meant for their family and others like Michael with Down syndrome."It was a mixture of just pure joy but also just that feeling of 'Wow, he really did this,' and I was just so proud of him," said Betsy Bailey.