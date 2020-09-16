Mental Wellness with MindPath: Mental Health for Military Families

For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Resources
Mental Health in the Military
The Military and Mental Health
PTSD and VR - How Virtual Reality could change the way we treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
My Life with PTSD
Provider Bio
About Christopher Riggan, MSN, PMHNP
Christopher Riggan received his MSN as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. He's been a full-time primary care nurse since 2003, providing primary and psychiatric care to a wide variety of patients in acute distress. He specializes in the area of neuroscience and has become proficient in his understanding of the brain and how to manage the care of patients that have an impairment of the brain or nervous system. He has made it the primary objective throughout his career to incorporate the mind and the body into every treatment regimen, bridging the gap between a patient's physical health and their mental health. He is a military veteran, a proud father of 2, and has been happily married for 16 years. Christopher treats all ages at our Wake Forest location, specializing in child psychiatry, ADHD, psychotherapy, and addiction.
About Mary Barine, LCMHC
Ms. Barine knows that each person has unique gifts and abilities. As a therapist, her goal is to empower individuals and families to use these qualities to create accessible, impactful change and achieve their aspirations in a safe, non-judgmental, space, where each person feels heard and respected. Inspired by Isaiah 41:13 "Do not fear; I will help you," Mary helps her clients explore self-defeating thoughts, negative perceptions and gain new insights. She feels honored to be able to provide therapy for individuals and families working through life's challenges or who want to grow personally, relationally, or spiritually. Drawing on therapeutic modalities including person-centered therapy, Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), and Motivational Interviewing, among others, Ms. Barine is certified to work with military population, domestic violence survivors, people who are multicultural and faith-based populations. She is clinically fluent in Swahili.