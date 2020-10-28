Mental Wellness with MindPath: Children & Mental Health Medication

For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Christopher Riggan received his MSN as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. He's been a full-time primary care nurse since 2003, providing primary and psychiatric care to a wide variety of patients in acute distress. He specializes in the area of neuroscience and has become proficient in his understanding of the brain and how to manage the care of patients that have an impairment of the brain or nervous system. He has made it the primary objective throughout his career to incorporate the mind and the body into every treatment regimen, bridging the gap between a patient's physical health and their mental health. He is a military veteran, a proud father of 2, and has been happily married for 16 years. Christopher treats all ages at our Wake Forest location, specializing in child psychiatry, ADHD, psychotherapy, and addiction.