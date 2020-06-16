What Happens When We Don't Treat Depression and Anxiety?

Additional Resources

Anxiety can have different effects. It may create unpleasant emotions or sensations. It may prompt you to avoid certain places or situations. Anxiety can also cause distraction or irritability, affecting work performance or creating relationship strain. If you or your loved one struggle with anxiety symptoms, there is help and hope for you.Dr. Griffies' main academic and clinical interest has been in understanding how mind, brain, and body interactions can result in problematic physical and somatic symptoms. His work has combined inpatient consult-liaison and outpatient psychiatry within a teaching and clinical research environment. Prior to joining MindPath, Dr. Griffies was Associate Professor of Psychiatry with Duke Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and the Medical Director of the Psychosomatic MedicineConsult-Liaison Psychiatry service at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was a supervising attendant for residents in the Duke Psychiatry Outpatient Clinic. Prior to that he was a faculty member at Louisiana State University's Department of Psychiatry and Residency Director and was Medical Director of the New Orleans Center for Mind-Body Health.He joins MindPath as the Medical Director, Director of the Center for Mind-Brain-Body Medicine, and the Director of Clinical Education and Development. He treats ages 18 and up with a combination of medication, psychotherapy, group mind-brain-body skills, and psychoeducation. He directs programs that specialize in neuropsychodynamic and stress-related physical disorders that include conditions such as somatic symptom disorders, functional neurologic symptom disorders, and other somatic disorders such as fibromyalgia, irritable bowel disorder, interstitial cystitis, chronic fatigue or other chronic neuro-inflammatory conditions. In addition, he treats mood, anxiety, and post-traumatic disorders with or without somatic conditions. He also sees patients with psychological aspects of medical and surgical conditions in areas such as oncology, rheumatology, endocrine, neurology, physical medicine, pain (non-opiate treatments), and others. While at MindPath, he will also be developing the continuing education programs and interdisciplinary, collaborative models of care between therapists, psychiatrists, and Advance Practice Professionals (APPs).Education & Certifications- Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA- Board-certified in Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine/Consult-Liaison Psychiatry and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery- Certified in Psychoanalysis from the New Orleans Psychoanalytic InstitutDory believes that everyone deserves to live a beautiful life in an emotionally healthy way. She became a therapist because she has a life-fulfilling desire to see others succeed and decided that mindcare would be the fastest way to connect with people in need. She treats each of her clients on a holistic, case-by-case basis, focusing on working collaboratively to highlight their natural strengths and tend to their specific needs. She holds a high standard for herself in her work, prioritizing ethics and advocacy, and she encourages others to do the same. With a genuine and nonjudgmental demeanor, Ms. Simonsen hopes to empower and guide clients to thrive in life. Utilizing clinically proven, evidence-based methods such as cognitive-behavioral (CBT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) techniques, mindfulness-based stress reduction, and collaborative therapy she shows clients that they can create the life that they have always envisioned for themselves.Education & Certifications- Master of Social Work at the North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC- Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC- Licensed Clinical Social Worker from the Social Work Certification and Licensure Board in Asheboro, NC