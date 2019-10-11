Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old Greensboro girl found safe

Surveillance image shows woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old girl from Greensboro playground.

The FBI is assisting @GreensboroPD in the search for 3-year-old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment. She was last seen along Phillips Ave in Greensboro on 10/9/2019. Call 336-574-4035 or dial 911. #FindAhlora pic.twitter.com/510FRYAgDL — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) October 10, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old girl has been found safe nearly 24 hours after being abducted in Greensboro.The Greensboro Police Department confirmed that Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found safe Thursday night.Greenville police did not release any further information on the suspect at this time.Investigators previously described the suspect who is believed to have abducted the young girl as a black woman in her 20's, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.She is reported to have taken Ahlora, who was playing outside her apartment at 2411 Phillips Avenue of Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prior to the abduction, people in the area reported that the woman interacted with some children in a suspicious way."Please help. I mean even if you don't want to be known, or you don't want to have your name or anything to do with it, you can always leave an anonymous tip to help us out, to help us find her and make sure she gets home safe."The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also involved in the search for Ahlora.More than 100 officers have canvassed the area since Ahlora went missing. Anyone with information on Ahlora Lindiment is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department (336) 373-2287.