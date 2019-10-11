Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old Greensboro girl found safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old girl has been found safe nearly 24 hours after being abducted in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department confirmed that Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found safe Thursday night.

Surveillance image shows woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old girl from Greensboro playground.



Greenville police did not release any further information on the suspect at this time.

Investigators previously described the suspect who is believed to have abducted the young girl as a black woman in her 20's, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

She is reported to have taken Ahlora, who was playing outside her apartment at 2411 Phillips Avenue of Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prior to the abduction, people in the area reported that the woman interacted with some children in a suspicious way.

EMBED More News Videos



"Please help. I mean even if you don't want to be known, or you don't want to have your name or anything to do with it, you can always leave an anonymous tip to help us out, to help us find her and make sure she gets home safe."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also involved in the search for Ahlora.



More than 100 officers have canvassed the area since Ahlora went missing. Anyone with information on Ahlora Lindiment is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department (336) 373-2287.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greensboromissing girlamber alert
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shifty contractor already facing charges is at it again, homeowner says
Memos blast new Wake County sheriff's handling of budget, personnel
Warrants: Ex pretended to be missing Holly Springs mom in texts
Durham mom scammed out of hundreds after finding dream rental home
Wayne County Sheriff releases more video of scuffle at county fair
Doctors urging people to get flu shots by end of October
$100,000 playground built in six hours in Fayetteville
Show More
Abandoned in London as a child, Carolina Panthers player visits home
'Future' of travel: Virgin Hyperloop One makes stop in Pittsboro
90-foot tall oak tree to be removed from downtown Raleigh
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
More TOP STORIES News