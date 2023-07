Crews search for missing boater following crash on Falls Lake in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are searching for a boater that was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Wake County.

According to the Northern Wake Fire Department, crews are searching for one person after two boats crashed on Falls Lake. One other person was taken to a hospital in Durham with unknown injuries.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream