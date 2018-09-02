HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

Missing Raleigh man's remains found in South Carolina

Martin's family is raising money to hire a private investigator to find him. (WTVD)

CATAWBA, S.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities say remains discovered in South Carolina are believed to be Martin Bankhead, 61, of Raleigh, who had been missing since June.

The human remains were found on Aug. 29 in the wooded area of Will Jones Circle and South Anderson Road in Catawba.

Bankhead was first reported missing from his home in Raleigh on June 10. The next day, his car was found off the road, stuck on railroad tracks in Catawba.

The York County Sheriff's Office, York County Office of Emergency Management and the Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department searched a mile and a half radius of where the car was found for many hours on June 13 to no avail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The video attached to this story is from a previous story.

Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
More than a month after Martin Bankhead went missing, his family says they are raising money to hire a private investigator to find him.
