RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old who went missing Thursday morning in Wake County.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Preston Wright was last seen at his home near Bethune Drive. He was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and sneakers.

Preston is described as 5-foot, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.