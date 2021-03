An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl out of Winston-Salem.

Jacob Jones (Source: Winston Salem Police Department)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A missing Winston-Salem girl has been located after a statewide Amber Alert.The Amber Alert was issued before 11 p.m. and was canceled around 3 a.m. when officials said the girl was located.Investigators said Azaria Walters was abducted by Jacob Christian Jones.The details about Azaria's return is unknown at this time.