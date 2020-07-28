Mom intentionally crashed into car killing 3-month-old daughter, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA (WTVD) -- A mother from Atlanta now faces murder charges in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.

Investigators said the woman, Titayanna Phillips, 21, intentionally slammed her SUV into her daughter's father's car knowing she was inside.


It happened Monday night in northwest Atlanta, according to ABC affiliate WSB.

The father had just placed the baby into his car and started to leave when Phillips drove up and rammed the car several times.


The repeated crashes caused the father to lose control of his vehicle. The father and baby were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the baby did not survive.

Phillips has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiamurderchild deathchild killedmother arrestedmother charged
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees new record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Durham police video shows search, altercation at center of lawsuit
Video: Man hurls racist threats at Food Lion employee
Another tropical system expected to form soon
Wake County DA says no charges filed in Kyron Hinton's death
Fauci on states reopening: 'Can't afford...another surge'
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
Show More
Man dies after getting COVID-19 at his Father's Day dinner
Heat Index tops 107° in spots
President Trump tours RTP FUJIFILM facility
Got seeds in the mail? Don't plant them, dept. of agriculture says
SC man caught days after deadly double shooting in NC
More TOP STORIES News